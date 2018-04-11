KMA 'Slaps' Mayor’s Attackers

Related Stories The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has described the group of traders calling for the head of the Kumasi Mayor, Osei Assibey Antwi, as nation-wreckers.



According to the assembly, Osei Assibey Antwi had displayed competence and visionary leadership since he assumed the mantle as the Chief Executive of the assembly.



The KMA said that the Kumasi Mayor had introduced several measures which have contributed to Kumasi’s rapid transformation so saboteurs of the mayor don’t wish Kumasi well hence entreated the residents to regard the agitators as haters of Kumasi.



Saboteurs



‘The Concerned NPP Youth Traders Association’, have called for the dismissal of the Kumasi Mayor over the relocation of traders; an exercise administered by KMA to decongest the city.



According to the aggrieved traders, the KMA is not undertaking the relocation exercise properly and so the Kumasi Mayor should be sacked.



KMA’s Response



But in a release, authored by Okumah Nyame, the KMA PRO, he said the relocation exercise is a decision of the general assembly of the KMA and not the Kumasi Mayor alone.



According to him, wild allegations by the traders that the KMA had not secured places for the affected traders, is nothing but total falsehood, which must be rejected by the public.



Setting the records straight, the KMA PRO stated that apart from the Race Course, other satellite markets had been constructed in the city to accommodate the affected traders.



He therefore described the allegations that the Kumasi Mayor wants to destroy the businesses of the traders as totally false, explaining that the Mayor rather has the interest of the traders at heart.



According to him, trading in the streets and pavements expose the traders to gross danger and that is why the general assembly of the KMA has decided to put the satellite markets in good shape to accommodate them.



Okumah Nyame said most of the traders had realized the positive intentions of the KMA so they quickly relocated to the Race Course and the other satellite markets to practice their business.



He said it is only traders, who want to draw the development of Kumasi backwards, who have decided not to leave the streets.



According to him, under the leadership of Osei Assibey, Kumasi had experienced road improvement, toilet facilities, street lightning and effective security, among other mind-blowing projects.



He stated that it is only those who have decided not to see the good works of the Kumasi Mayor who would say negative things about Osei Assibey, saying that KMA is proud of the mayor’s good works, so far.