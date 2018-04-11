Nii Lante Vanderpuye Promises To Help Fix Challenges At Children's Hospital

Related Stories The Member of Parliament for Odododiodioo has indicated his intention to push the government to fix challenges with one of the capital’s foremost children's Hospital.



Nii Lante Vanderpuye has also promised to use his share of the Health Insurance Fund to fix some of the minor challenges facing the hospital.



He told Joy News he has asked the management of the Princess Marie Louise Hospital to furnish him with a comprehensive list of challenges in order for him to follow up on them.



“Based on that, I will make a presentation on the floor of the House to compel Parliament to get the Ministry and government to pay special attention to the hospital,” he said. According to him, this will enable the nurses and doctors to offer important and critical services to residents of Accra.



Leaking roofs, malfunctioning x-ray machines and an acute shortage of doctors and nurses are some of the challenges said to be crippling healthcare delivery at Accra’s major children’s hospital.



The Princess Marie Louise Hospital takes care of hundreds of children daily, putting a lot of pressure on healthcare workers there. There was chaos at the facility when parents waited long hours to get care for their children last week.



Apologising for the chaotic situation, the acting Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Isaac Abban, explained that lack of adequate facilities is the biggest challenge facing the hospital.



He said, “going forward, we are hoping that if we get our staffing problem sorted, some of these things will be a thing of the past.”



But help is on the horizon as Nii Lante Vanderpuye confirmed that “they have told me their main block, which is over 90 years old has a leaking roof which is affecting their work in that block.



“As an MP I have just decided I want to use my share of the Health Insurance Fund to immediately undertake the renovation of the roofing so that they will be able to arrest the unfortunate situation,” he said.