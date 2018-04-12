Related Stories The Accra High Court Thursday failed to empanel a seven member jury for the trial of the 14 people accused of killing Major Maxwell Mahama.



That was after the accused persons rejected 8 out of the 14 potential jurors who were presented to the court for selection.



The six jurors selected were four males and two females



Under Ghana’s legal system, an accused person has the right to object to the selection of three jurors without any explanation. After the first three, any objection must be backed by a tangible reason.



With the court failing to empanel seven jurors, the court, presided over by Mrs Justice Mariama Owusu, adjourned the case to April 16, 2018 for the last juror to be selected.



On that day, five possible jurors will be presented for one to be selected.



Incident



Major Mahama, who was part of an operation to stop illegal mining, was lynched at Denkyira Obuasi in the Central Region on May 29, 2017.



The accused persons standing trial for his murder are William Baah, the Assemblyman of Denkyira Obuasi; Bernard Asamoah alias Daddy; Kofi Nyarko aka Abortion; Akwasi Baah; Kwame Tuffour; Joseph Appiah Kubi; Michael Anim and Bismarck Donkor.



Others are John Bosie; Akwasi Baah; Charles Kwaning; Emmanuel Badu; Bismarck Abanga and Kwadwo Anima.