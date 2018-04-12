MP’s Alleged Attackers Granted GH¢100,000.00 Bail

Related Stories Three men standing trial over alleged attack on the Sankore property of the Member of Parliament ( MP) for Asunafo South constituency, Mr. Eric Opoku were on Tuesday granted GH¢100,000.00 bail by a Sunyani Circuit.



Kwabena Acheampong, Amos Asare alias “Anointing” and Richard Asare pleaded not guilty to the charges of causing harm and causing unlawful damage, when they appeared before the Court presided over by Mr. Alexander Graham.



The Court, however, ordered them to report to the Regional Police headquarters in Sunyani on every Monday, Wednesday and Friday before their next appearance on Tuesday, April 24.



Chief Inspector Emmanuel Akonnor told the Court that the accused went to the house of the MP at dawn during the Easter holidays, vandalized his three vehicles, smashed louvres and damaged a metal gate.



They also inflicted cutlass wounds on one Adam Seidu, who was in the house at the time.



A formal report was made to the police and the three were subsequently arrested.