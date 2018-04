Related Stories This video that has gone viral on social media shows a Chinese man who was ordered to pick trash from the gutter after littering it with an empty beverage can in Ghana.



See the video below...

Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.