Accident: 18 Dead In Head-On Collision

Eighteen persons have been confirmed dead in two separate gory accidents that occurred at Savelugu in the Savelugu Municipality and at Central Gonja, all in the Northern Region.



The crash which occurred Saturday night and Sunday Dawn also left many severely injured.



According to reports, in the Savelugu Municipality, two people died with one body mutilated beyond recognition on Saturday.



And in the Central Gonja district, 16 people were also confirmed dead and more than dozen injured few hours in another fatal crash involving three commercial vehicles.



A report by the police at the Central Gonja district said the accident occurred on Sunday dawn at about 1.42am.



“Suspect driver name not yet known was in charge Neoplan bus with registration number GW 2659 T with 70 passengers on board traveling from Nalerigu to Ejura. On reaching a section of the road at Yapei-Yipala in a curve on the Tamale- Buipe Highway he attempted to overtake a cargo car ahead of him. In the process the vehicle crushed with an incoming bus with registration number GM 5383-12,” the Northern Regional Police spokesperson, ASP Mohammad Yussif Tanko sent the told journalists via a social media app, WhatsApp.





