Antwi-Boasiako Appointed Cyber Security Advisor

Mr Albert Antwi-Boasiako, a cyber security expert has been appointed as a Cyber Security Advisor to the Ministry of Communications.



The Interpol Global Cybercrime Expert Group (IGCEG) expert will oversee the implementation of the National Cyber Security Policy and Strategy (NCSPS).



This is part of measures being undertaken by the Ministry to build a comprehensive cyber security management architecture that coordinates cyber security services.



The technology environment of today requires the urgent implementation of important cyber security activities and programmes to address Ghana’s cyber security challenges and Mr Antwi Boasiakwa is expected to assist the Ministry to implement the policy in this regard.



Mr Antwi-Bosiakwa is currently an expert with the Council of Europe’s Global Action on Cyber Crime Extended (GLACY¬ ) Project.



He is a product of the University of Trento in Italy and the University of Portsmouth, UK, where he received the overall post-graduate best student award from the School of Computing of the university.



He worked with the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) market of DFLABS, a global cyber security firm based in Milan, Italy and presently a PhD research fellow with the University of Pretoria in South Africa.