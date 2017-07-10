Related Stories Deputy Communications Minister, Vincent Sowah Odotei says the Accra Digital Center after its inauguration by the Mahama-led government was a ‘white elephant’ until the NPP came into power.



According to him, the facility was abandoned by the previous government “with absolutely nothing there.”



“The inauguration was a smokescreen. They just inaugurated the place but we are now putting measures in place to ensure its active running. There are so many things that need to be done before we make use of the facility,” he told NEAT FM’s morning host, Kwesi Aboagye



Vincent Sowah Odotei comments comes after Kwesi Aboagye had raised concerns that the facility after its colorful launch by former President John Dramani Mahama is “empty and without internet connectivity.”



John Mahama after the opening of the Accra Digital Centre promised that the center will generate some 10,000 jobs at full capacity for the country's youth.



The Centre he said will provide data for both private and public institutions across the country – but that is yet to happen.



Speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show, ‘Ghana Montie’, the Deputy Communications Minister noted that, his office is now advertising the facility for companies to occupy.



“Now companies are coming onboard and the place is virtually full now for us to start work. All that the NDC showed on TV during the inauguration was fake; they rented the equipments just for the inauguration,” he said.









INAUGURATION



President John Dramani Mahama on November 2nd inaugurated the Accra Digital Centre, saying that the project was yet another demonstration of the commitment of the government to create more sustainable jobs for the people.



He said the completion and opening of the centre highlighted the strides that the country had made in the development of the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector and a major boost to job creation.



The centre has been designed to comprise 12 large modern grade A plug and play sheds, each with the capacity to accommodate 350 workers in three shifts.



At full capacity, the centre can create 12,600 direct jobs.



“This is what l mean when we say we are changing lives and transforming Ghana,” the then President Mahama said.



The centre, funded jointly by the Ghana government, Rockefeller Foundation and the World Bank, is the largest digital park in West Africa



The centre, funded jointly by the Ghana government, Rockefeller Foundation and the World Bank, is the largest digital park in West Africa

Rockefeller Foundation and the World Bank jointly contributed US $3.8 million towards the establishment of the centre.