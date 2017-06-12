Mustapha Hamid Is 'Corrupt' - Bature

Related Stories The Minister of Information, Mustapha Hamid has been described as ‘corrupt’ and known to be peddling falsehood just to make the government of the day look good.



Alhaji Bature Iddrissu, Managing Editor of the Al Hajj Newspaper alleged the Information Minister while reacting to claims that some key figures in the past government had stolen state funds, disclosed that they have started refunding the amount after they were caught.



“His comments were laced with pure propaganda because the affected persons blatantly denied that they neither engaged in such financial scandals nor refunded monies. So which is which”, he asked.



According to him, the persons he was alleged to have accused of embezzling state funds are persons with reputation, dignity, families and is therefore worried government through the Information Ministry is embarking on such an agenda to score cheap political points.



“That Mustapha Hamid should be careful because he is dirty. I am telling you he is not clean, ask him. I am repeating it on your station here and he should dare me. You come and sIt on air and malign people deliberately just to use it to score cheap political points. How can you continue to lean on propaganda while you are in power, it cannot wash”, he said.



He counseled the Minister to be cautious before he is used by his own party and when exposed would be dumped.



“Why will you do this to your fellow Ghanaian? I am happy that up to now they have not been able to name one minister that he is corrupt. If you bend down to look at the buttocks of your colleague someone maybe looking at yours. Who tells you commissions and omissions is not happening at your rule? If we want to all fight corruption, we must do it fairly. Is President himself clean”, he asked



He indicated that if the President is indeed committed to fighting corruption, we must seek the sources from which money was donated for his campaign in the run-up to the 2016 campaigns.