Related Stories James Kwabena Bomfeh has hailed former President Rawlings for throwing tantrums during the 25th Anniversary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



During the anniversary held at the Ashaiman Mandela Park in the Greater Accra Region, Mr. Rawlings eased tension with an advice to the party functionaries where he admonished them to be guided by the principles of probity, accountability and transparency.



He further called for unity in the party.



Mr. Rawlings seemed to have swerved critics who were looking out for his usual "boom" remarks about the party when he also said in a lecture to mark the party's anniversary that he won't release those remarks.



To him, it is time for genuine reconciliation and unity within the party.



Addressing the issue on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', James Kwabena Bomfeh, popularly called Kabila commended the Ex-President saying it is a good feeling that he has allowed "enough to be enough".



According to him, Mr. Rawlings should live up to his word and ensure peace in the nation as well by concentrating on the country's positives.



Kabila noted that, going forward, the leader should act as a Statesman and join Ghanaians to build a better nation.



“This is not the destiny of Ghana. We’re better than this. We can be better than this,” he replied Ex-President Rawlings.



