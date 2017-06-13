CPP Bemoans Lack Of Development Of Country

Related Stories The Leader and National Chairman of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Prof. Edmund Delle, has bemoaned the lack of development of the country and blamed successive governments for doing little.



“It is sad and very humiliating to look back as a party at the extent to which our nation has dwindled,” Prof. Delle stated in a message to commemorate the 68th anniversary of the CPP.



According to the national chairman, “We have been crowded with gross corruption, misappropriation and gross incompetence right down from the Executive to the very last person in government.”



For him, the country is “bleeding with poverty” even though Ghana’s first President and CPP Founder, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, fought to eradicate the canker.



CPP on right path



At 68, he said he was of the firm belief that the CPP was on the right path to redeem itself from oppressors’ rule, regain grass-roots support and reclaim power to relieve the people from the bondage they found themselves in over the years.



“Today, I can boldly say the CPP is better placed with a marginal appreciation with regard to election results as compared to 2012, though we could have done much better,” he stated.



He said, internal cohesion, perseverance and directional focus would lead the CPP back to power, saying, “There is no doubt in my mind that Ghana needs us the most now more than ever.”



He gave an assurance that the entire CPP administration and the teeming youth were working tirelessly to regain confidence and trust within the voting populace.



“Our strategies are on point and we believe that Ghanaians will entrust this nation back to us once again. Be rest assured. The CPP will and shall never die. Dr Nkrumah and his ideals will and shall never die!,” he declared.