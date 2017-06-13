Prez Akufo-Addo Now “Kwaku Burger”- Baba Jamal

Former Deputy Minister of Employment and Labor Relations, Hon. Baba Jamal Related Stories Former Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Baba Jamal has changed the name of the President of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to “Kwaku Burger” for his recent constant travels outside the country.



According to the former Member of Parliament for the Akwatia Constituency, it is becoming too much the way President Akufo-Addo is constantly travelling outside without staying back to steer the affairs of the country.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Baba Jamal bemoaned the persistent security threats in the country, making it unsafe for Ghanaians to go about their normal duties.



He wondered why amidst of the security threats, President Akufo-Addo is nowhere in the country to put to rest the unsavoury killings which is scaring investors away but rather travelling around the world for nothing.



He however begged him to stay in Ghana to see to the security threats and stop the constant travelling; alleging that it was due to the security threats which forced the world's best boxer, Floyd Mayweather to cancel his trip to Ghana.



As former President John Mahama was heavily criticized for his constant travels to Dubai and gained the nickname “Kofi Dubai”, Baba Jamal was quick to christen President Akufo-Addo as “Kwaku Burger” for travelling to Europe recently.



“President Akufo-Addo should stop his travels and stay in the country to see to the security matters of the country. Since he became President, he has always been travelling outside; he recently visited all the African countries just to become ECOWAS Chairman . . . I will call him Kwaku Belgium . . . no, I will call him Kwaku Burger,” he christened.



Meanwhile, due to President Akufo-Addo’s visit to Europe, Ghana has been named as one of the three countries in Africa to benefit from the Germany’s “Compact with Africa” Programme - a programme that will assist Ghana improve conditions for sustainable private sector investment, investment in infrastructure, economic participation, and employment in the country.



This was made known by the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, at a meeting with the Ghanaian community resident in Germany, on Sunday, June 11, 2017, held in honour of the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in Berlin.