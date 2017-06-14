Ghanaian Leaders Are Inconsistent - Editor Of  Today Newspaper

Related Stories Editor for the Today newspaper, Atta Kweku Boadi, has lambasted leaders in Ghana for their inconsistent approach in dealing with issues that confront the nation.



He avers that their inconsistency has amounted to decline in the country’s political and economic development.



The editor noted on ATV’s Anopa Bosuo show that our leaders should be blamed for not improving the life of the citizens and must be blamed for abysmal way of awarding contracts.



"Our neighbouring countries are moving forward after independence but Ghana as an independent country, still takes loans from other countries. This doesn't speak well of the president and the nation as well", Atta Kweku Boadi said. Source: ATV