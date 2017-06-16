MP Blames Mac Manu For Savelugu Chaos

Related Stories The Member of Parliament for Savelugu in the Northern region says the ruling party’s Chairman of the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) Selection Committee, Peter Mac Manu is to blame for the chaos in the area.



According to Abdul Mohammed Saeed, Mr. Mac Manu failed to heed to the plea of constituents who were against the candidature of Hajia Ayishetu Seidu.



His comment follows the clash by the youth of Savelugu-Nanton in the Northern region over the appointment of their Municipal Chief Executive, Hajia Ayishetu Seidu.



The joint force of executives from Savelugu and Nanton who are against the appointment of the MCE stormed the Assembly’s office complex on Thursday June 15, 2017 to prevent her entering his office.



But speaking with Adom News, Mohammed Saeed blamed the clashes on the Mac Manu committee for failing to do due diligence before nominating the MCE.



This notwithstanding, he indicated that, he has engaged eminent persons to mediate between the two parties for an amicable solution.



Hon. Saeed however called for the withdrawal of the military and police personnel from the area to ensure peace in the district.