Hopeson Adorye Steps Down For Sammy Awuku In National Organizer Race

Related Stories Ahead of the National Congress of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to choose the next leaders for the party, one of the strong contestants for the position of National Organizer, Hopeson Adorye has thrown in the towel for Sammy Awuku.



According to the former National Organizer aspirant, though he had the intention to contest again for the same position, he has rescinded his decision as his younger brother Sammy Awuku has shown keen interest in the National Organizer position.



Speaking on Asempa FM’s 'Eko Si Sen', Hopeson Adorye confessed it was difficult for him to take that decision but after consultation with the elders of the party for one of them to step down, he took that bold action to allow Sammy Awuku to occupy that position.



“I contested last four years for National Organiser, I took the decision this year but I heard that Sammy Awuku is also contesting, it was difficult, we have been consulting our leaders for some time now and one of us has to step down,” he stated.



“Sammy is my junior brother so I have decided to step down and throw my full support for my junior brother-Sammy Awuku, I will not take any position from him and I won’t accept to be his assistant either but will rather work hand in hand to protect the image of the party,” he stressed.



He was of the firm believe that understanding each other and throwing support behind deserving people such as Sammy Awuku will help the party to go far.



He however calmed his supporters down and asked them also to throw their support behind Sammy Awuku by seeing the party as one group of people; urging everybody to work in the best interest of the party.



Hopeson Adorye assured that after the regime of President Akufo-Addo, Ghanaians will give New Patriotic Party (NPP) the nod to continue ruling this country because of the good work of the President.



“A time will come that Ghanaians will forever throw their support behind NPP and say no more voting, but even if voting is considered, with what we are doing we are always going to win any electing in this country,” he asserted.