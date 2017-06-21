We Helped NPP To Win Power – NDC Man

Related Stories A former vice chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has revealed they contributed to the landslide victory of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in last year’s elections.



According to Alhaji Sani Mohammed, the conduct of some executives and government appointees prepared the fertile ground for the gargantuan defeat.



He made the remark while commenting on the Kwasi Botchwey Committee report which was presented to the NDC on Monday June 19, 2017.



The Kwasi Botchwey led committee presented its report to the party on Monday June 19, 2017 indicating that weak intellectual and research base played a key role in the party’s defeat in the 2016 elections.



According to the committee, the NDC needs to take steps to crowd the party with critical thinkers in order to make the NDC a better party.



The report also recommended a “peacemaking and healing tour” which should be led by some eminent personalities of the party.



But Alhaji Sani Mohammed believes a total overhaul of the national executives of the NDC will help in the healing process.



He observed that though the 2016 campaign was the most expensive in NDC’s history, we got the mother of all defeats in the December 7 polls.



“I have been in the NDC since 1992 but the 2016 campaign was massive but we lost and the executives are to blame” he added.



The NDC man said whiles the NPP were doing the door-to-door campaign at the grassroots, ‘our people were chopping money and engaging in profligate expenditure’.



The only way the NDC can come back to power, Alhaji Sani Mohammed said is by returning the party back to the grassroots.