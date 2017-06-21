Ghana’s Woes Deepen Under Akufo-Addo’s Spineless Government – Anyidoho

Related Stories Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC), Koku Anyidoho says the Akufo-Addo-led administration is managing what he describes as a “spineless government.”



For him, the ruling party-NPP has only exacerbated the problems of Ghanaians, calling on the country to return to good governance by bringing in the NDC to power in the next polls.



Ghana has entered a period of worrying political era, he noted, adding there’s no doubt a “visionless, clueless and spineless” NPP government makes life tough for Ghanaians.



Speaking on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa 102.5 FM ,Anyidoho said it’s regrettable that Ghanaians are now pining over Mahama for sending him and the NDC to opposition in last year’s polls.



“With just five months into office of the new administration, can anybody really say there is a spine? There is no spine, the President himself has turned himself into a visiting President and he barely stays for a month in the country.



“In his absence Bawumia has taken over but he’s also struggling to manage affairs. I’ts not my prayer that the NPP government will lose a grip on ruling the nation so that we’ll come to power, but it is almost clear that the country is in a mess under the Akufo-Addo regime. I drive around town and they keep telling me that NDC should come and salvage Ghanaians.



“In late President Mills’ first five months in government, President Mahama’s first five months and even former President Kufuor, things were better than what we are seeing now. It wasn’t that bad. Today I heard former President Kufuor’s voice and he’s warning of an imminent security crisis, if government fails to seriously address the worsening youth unemployment challenge. I salute him for that, he’s really a statesman. Akufo-Addo is sending Ghana into a ditch and Ghanaians must be awake and kick out the government in 2020.” he said