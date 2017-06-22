Dr Kwasi Botchwey Report Is Already A Public Document - Nana B

Related Stories Deputy Coordinator in charge of operations at the National Service Scheme (NSS) and aspiring National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye claims to be in possession of a copy of Dr Kwasi Botchwey report which remains confidential document to only functional members of National Democratic Congress (NDC).



“I have primary source of every information in the 445-page report which I can speak to all the recommendations in it. And I believe the contents are already out there ” the aspiring national Youth Organizer claims.



“When the thirteen member committee was crisscrossing the country to solicit views from their members why they lost the 2016 polls, I also planted some people to sit in their meetings” he told the sit in host of “Eko Sii Sen” Omanhene Kwabena Asante



“My sources within the party went round with the committee in every region while they sought views from their members and in the Ashanti Region I personally sat in their meetings and they could not identify me as Nana B of NPP” he stated on the afternoon political talk show.



According to Mr. Henry Nana Boakye popularly called Nana B, over 99 percent of the recommendations are already in the news though the document remains classified to national executive member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



“The NDC should not deceive themselves the content of the report is unknown by NPP. …Some of us have gotten everything ditto ditto and we will study it”, he assured



Meanwhile, the Deputy General of NPP, Nana Obiri Boahen has stated they will not jubilate over the hefty loss of their opponent rather will study and learn lessons from their recommendations.