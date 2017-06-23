Related Stories Former National Security Advisor in the erstwhile Prof. John Evans Atta Mills administration, Brigadier General Nunoo-Mensah has described the late President, as an over-the-top person in private life and as a President.



To him, Prof. Mills was “incorruptible” and always eager to at least ‘change’ Ghana whiles in office.



“It’s ever unfortunate that he had to die that early,” He said during an interview on UTV’s morning show ‘Adekye Asroma’.



Brigadier General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah however said “President Mills and I were like twins. He is always truthful.”





