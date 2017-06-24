Minister to Face Parliament Over Free SHS Ambassador Role

The Minister of Education, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh is to be hauled before parliament to answer question over the appointment of Abraham Attah as an ambassador for NPP’s Free SHS policy.

The NDC Minority in Parliament is lacing its boots to table a motion in Parliament shortly over government’s agreement with the young actor.

The Educational Minister unveiled the child actor at a brief ceremony Thursday, for having put Ghana on the international stage at shortest possible time despite his poor background.

The minister also explained that, the Hollywood star’s popularity and as young as he is will inspire young Ghanaian children into the Free SHS programme.

But the minority MPs in parliament believe, contract between government of Ghana and the young chap is waste of public funds.

“I’ll file a question before the House for the Minister to be invited over the issue. This free SHS Ambassadorship is a waste of money and even if the state is to spend a penny on it, I don’t think it is in the best interest of the nation,” the deputy ranking member of the parliamentary select committee on education, Dr. Tawiah Augustine revealed.

The NDC MP described the move as a needless venture which will add no real value to the flagship programme of the government.

“I don’t see the real value of that initiative. What’s he going to contribute to help the policy? Is he the one going to provide funds for the programme or what? It will rather serve a purpose if government had searched for a local student from some deprived village who has excelled than somebody living in the US who is eating burgers and hot dogs”, the MP fumed.

The young actor has already distinguished himself by winning the ‘Marcello Mastroianni Award’ for Best Male Lead Young Actor in the hit movie ‘Beast of No Nation’.

He has also been recently recognized for his excellent academic performance at his new school, Cheshire Academy in the United States of America.