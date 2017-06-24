 
 

 Home   >   Politics   >   Politics   >   201706   >   Angry Walewale Youth Vandalize Party Properties







Angry Walewale Youth Vandalize Party Properties
 
<< Prev  |  
 
24-Jun-2017  
Comments ( )    Email    Print
     
 
 
 
 
 
Related Stories
 
Some angry youth of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Walewale in West Mamprusi District of the Northern region vandalized party properties last evening.
 

The youth were protesting the appointment of Abu Mohammed as the new MCE for the District.

 

The youth told the media that they were protesting the appointment of Abu Mohammed who they believe played a major role in convincing Assembly members of the District not to approve Saaka Sayutee who was earlier nominated to be the DCE for the area.

 

The incident which occurred at about 10:00pm on Friday, saw the youth destroying the constituency office, the Bawumia youth for change office and other properties belonging to the party.

 

 
 
 
 
Source: adomonline
 
 

Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >>
 
 
 
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 