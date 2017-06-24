Cease Fire - Naabu Tells Irate NPP Walewale Youth

The Northern regional chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu, has called for calm in Walewale in the West Mamprusi district following Friday’s agitations by irate youth of the party following the nomination of a new District Chief Executive, Abu Mohammed.

The Walewale District Assembly rejected the first nominee, Saka Sayuti, prompting the nomination of Abu Mohammed, but the youth have rejected the second nominee even before the assembly meets to decide his fate.

In anger, the youth stormed the party office to vandalise party properties.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday 24 June, Mr Naabu described their action as “embarrassing” and appealed to them to cease fire while using party structures to resolve the matter.

“I want to tell the party executives, the party members, the youth of the New Patriotic Party in the West Mumprusi district, Walewale, to calm down. Their concerns will be addressed properly and therefore they should not do that to embarrass the party, the government, and the president,” he stated.

“I know well that their grievances are their rights. I also share the same sentiment with them, but the way they are going about it is not right. They should leave it with me, their chairman. I will communicate the truth of the whole issue to the president. I’m appealing to them.”