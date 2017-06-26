 
 

Acting Nigerian Prez Receives Prez. Nana Akufo-Addo In Abuja (Photos)
 
26-Jun-2017  
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, received the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo at the Presidential Villa in Abuja Sunday, June 25th.
 
 
 
 
 

