Lord Commey Meets NPP Organisers

The Director of Operations at the Flagstaff, Lord Commey, is initiating moves to deepen the relationship between the grassroots members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the government.



According to him, such moves will strengthen the grassroots supporters and energize them in order to give off their best when they get the opportunity to represent the party at any level.



Mr Commey made the statements when the Greater Accra Constituency organizers of the party paid a courtesy call on him at the Flagstaff House on Friday.



The delegation was made up of organizers from the 29 out of the 34 constituencies in the Greater Accra Region.



As a former National Organiser, whose organizational capabilities helped the party greatly in the 2004 elections, Mr Commey was of the view that the party-government relationship must be on the front burner to avoid voter apathy during elections.



Aside deepening government-party relationship, the meeting also focused on the involvement of party activists in various government programmes and projects like Planting for Food and Jobs programme, School Feeding, Mass Cocoa Spraying exercise etc.



They argued that party organizers can play critical roles in the governance structure, adding that as party organizers, they bring a high level of expertise and experience in the mobilization for effective local governance work.



“The ruling government will therefore benefit immensely from the expertise of experienced party activists if they are given the opportunity to serve in local governance positions across the country,” Kobina Amoako, spokesperson of the group said.



The Constituency Organisers made a humble request for the government to give the various district NADMO positions in the region to them to effect the needed change at the grassroots.



The organizers also requested to serve on the various boards of the president’s special initiatives at the constituency level to ensure effective implementation of his vision.



Kobina Amoako was of the view that offering such positions for top party organizers would help the government since it would benefit from the expertise of experienced party activists, who are blessed with organizational capabilities.”



The party leaders took the opportunity to congratulate Mr Commey on his appointment as the Director of Operations.



They, however, warned detractors to desist from impugning the hard-won reputation of Mr Commey for their selfish interests, saying such evil attempts would be fiercely resisted.



The group’s caution follows fruitless attempts by some faceless persons to malign him through unsubstantiated allegations in the media.