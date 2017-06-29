‘Hungry’ NPP Youth Storm Assembly Demanding For Jobs

Related Stories Some ‘hungry’ supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), on Wednesday June 28, 2017 besieged the Wa Municipal Assembly in the Upper West Region demanding for jobs.



The youth activists stormed the assembly to forcefully takeover as the new revenue collectors due to a change in government, indicating that they worked for the victory of the NPP and it was apt they are given jobs to also fend for their families.



The aggrieved youth who have vowed to be engaged as revenue collectors within the municipality , indicated that they will be compelled to force the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Isahaku Tahiru out office if he fails to act on their request.



But inside sources have it that the actual reason for calls for the removal of the MCE was the fact that the MCE had earlier during the Ramadan and Edul Fitr periods distributed some rice and sugar to some people in the municipality including some NDC party faithful. This according to the sources infuriated some of the youth of the NPP who felt that the MCE must be shown the exit.



And so to execute their avowed intentions they marched to the office of the MCE demanding that he should be removed from office.



Another source also had it that a certain party faithful of the NPP who is a teacher by profession contacted the MCE after he was sworn into office and lobbied for the position of municipal security coordinator. And so he felt let down when the MCE was not meeting his demand.



When contacted, the MCE will not comment on the issue except to say the whole situation is totally under control.



Meanwhile, the Upper West Regional Police Commander, ACP Kwadwo Boapea Otchere has promised to step up security within the municipality to avert any clashes between the party foot soldiers and the revenue collectors.





