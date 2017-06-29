Arrest And Jail Corrupt NDC Officials – Baba Jamal Dares NPP

Related Stories The current New Patriotic Party (NPP) government under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo should not waste time in arresting and jailing officials of the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) government found to be corrupt, a former deputy minister of Employment and Labour Relations has dared them.



Mr Baba Jamal responded to claims by Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Stephen Amoah that members of the former party are corrupt, want it tied to specific individuals and names rather than the generalization.



“If you say NDC is corrupt, I disagree with you. You claim some individuals overpriced certain equipment. If this is characterized by corrupt practices, go after those people; arrest and jail them rather coming on radio and ranting. This your extremist behavior will not help. You claim some persons are corrupt, you have every opportunity to arrest them, yet you are on radio making all the noise”, he observed.



Stephen Amoah claims tricycles procured by the then administration of MASLOC was characterized by corruption because they purchased one of them in the open market for GH¢ 8,500 instead of GH¢4,500 describing it as a rip off.



“They refused to adhere to the economies of scale and you can see that this was just pure corruption yet they have the nerves to keep talking”, he explained.



But Baba Jamal in a sharp rebuttal, asked Stephen Amoah and his government to go after such persons if indeed they have strong evidence that wrong doing was done under the previous administration and stop the radio commentary.