Bugri Worried Over Attacks

Related Stories The Northern Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu has raised concerns of security threats over some of the new nominations of District Chief Executives in the Northern Region.



The President on Friday nominated new district chief executives for Gushegu, West Mamprusi and Bunkprugu districts but since the announcement of the list of the new nominees in the Northern Region, there has been tension, acrimony and rioting especially in the West Mamprusi town of Walewale.



Some angry NPP Youth in the Walewale Constituency in the Northern Region have vandalized the party office in the area.



The youth set ablaze properties belonging to the party and nearly burnt the party vehicle but for the intervention of the constituency chairman.



Party properties such as television sets, furniture, party paraphernalia’s, computers and laptops were burnt by the angry youth of the party in the constituency.



The youth went on rampage over the nomination of Abu Mohammed as the District Chief Executive (DCE).



Speaking to DAILY GUIDE, Chairman Bugri said in the case of Gushegu for instance, the Konkombas are threatening to attack facilities of the party because they feel cheated and deceived.



According to him, there was an agreement between the NPP party and the Konkombas that should they vote for the NPP Parliamentary Candidate to win, they would be compensated with the position of the District Chief Executive.



The outspoken Chairman stated that the Konkombas in that area were advancing their argument by citing certain individuals who have been given key government positions to their neglect despite the initial agreement they had with the party.



Chairman Bugri Naabu disclosed that he sensed security threat and so has asked for a holdup onto the confirmation of the nominees of West Mamprusi and Gushegu until further consultation with the President on the matter.



He however called on the youth in the Northern Region to stay calm while the regional executives find solutions to their concerns.