NPP Chases Missing Votes

Related Stories THE NEW Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Manhyia North Constituency in Kumasi is not happy about the constant loss of votes during national elections in the area.



The party has therefore implemented new policies with the hope that the missing votes would be recovered when Ghana goes to the polls again in 2020.



Manhyia North Constituency Secretary, Anthony Gyamfi Ameyaw, disclosed that the party lost a staggering 10,000 votes during the 2012 national polls.



He stated that the figure then shot up to 20,000 during the 2016 presidential elections, noting that the trend is alarming.



“During the 2012 polls, Nana Akufo-Addo secured 38,000 votes and we realized later on that as many as 10,000 registered voters did not vote.



“Then in 2016, Nana Akufo-Addo’s votes still stood at 38,000, with no improvement. We also realized that 20,000 people did not vote”.



Cause



Gyamfi Ameyaw, without mincing words, stated categorically that lack of peace in the constituency is the prime cause of the continual vote loss.



He said the party’s constituency executives, on one side and the Member of Parliament (MP) Collins Owusu Amankwa, on the other side, are sharply divided.



According to him, during the 2016 elections, the constituency executives were in charge of appointing people as polling agents for Nana Akufo-Addo.



He added that the MP also picked his different agents, who monitored the elections on his behalf, saying “this is not helping the party”.



The NPP scribe pointed out that the continual rift between the party executives and the MP was having adverse effects on the NPP so it should stop now.



Salutes Nana



In a related development, Gyamfi Ameyaw has commended President Akufo-Addo for honouring the party executives in the area with certificates.



He stated that the party executives worked tirelessly to help President Akufo-Addo to win the polls “and we are happy that Nana and the party had rewarded us”.



“The certificates were signed by President Akufo-Addo and Mr. Freddie Blay, the National Chairman, and this shows that they hold us in high esteem”.