Ghana Is Heading Towards A Failed State - Kuntu Blankson

George Kuntu Blankson Related Stories A founding member of the NDC, Hon. George Kuntu Blankson, who is also a former member of Parliament for the Ekumfi Constituency says the country is currently heading towards fail a state.



The former majority chief whip was speaking on Ahotor FM’s political show, 360 politics with Akyena Brantuo ,on the GHc 150,000 allowances spent by the National Lottery Authority (NLA) on the Finance Committee in the previous Parliament to facilitate the deliberations on the amendment of the National Lottery Act, 2006 .



Hon. Blankson, stated that Parliament prepares budget for every committee meeting and there is no requirement by any institution of state seeking to bring a bill to parliament to make such financial commitment.



“I have been in Parliament for a long time and can say categorically that all committee sittings are budgeted for”,Hon. Blankson stated.



On the allowance spent by NLA on the finance committee , Hon Blankson has called for investigation to unravel the bare facts and punish whoever acted inappropriately.



He is of the view that Hon. James Klutse Avedzi , the then chairman of the committee should be called and interrogated.

Lamenting on how money appears to be dominating the life of the Ghanaian, he states that “Money is now a basis for everything we do in this country and if care is not taken, the quest for money at all cost will push this country to the point of being termed as a failed state.



Hon Blankson’s comments comes on the heels of the unsatisfactory manner the Joe Ghartey Committee investigated allegations by Mahama Ayariga, that the appointment committee of the present parliament were bribed to approve the then Energy minister nominee, Hon. Boakye Agyarko.