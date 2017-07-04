Ghana Can Be Neatest Country In The World - Rev Agyei Kwafo

Resident Minister for PIWC Odorkor Area, Church of Pentecost, Rev. Emmanuel Agyei Kwafo Related Stories Resident Minister of PIWC Odorkor Area Church of Pentecost, Rev. Emmanuel Agyei Kwafo has expressed worry that despite Ghana's prevailing resources and the opportunities, the country is bereft of development and innovations.



According to him, Ghana has potentials to outdo many countries like Singapore, Malaysia and even United Arab Emirates; thus, the country can do far better than them considering the natural and human resources, opportunities and the peaceful nature of the country.



“On the scale of 1 to 10, I would not give Ghana anything above 5 if I compare Ghana to other African countries because in measuring excellence, you look at your potentials and your output. Looking at the resources we have [natural resources and human resources], the opportunities and the kind of peace we are enjoying in our country, I think we should have done better.”



“All Ghanaians must wake up, politicians must wake up and religious leaders must also wake up because I think we are sleeping. Now religious leaders are afraid to speak into political issues because we are afraid to be tagged but if the economy is getting bad, we all suffe,” he said.



Speaking in an interview with Peacefmonline.com on the theme “Walking In Excellence” to mark the 4th edition of Damascus Encounter 2017, Rev. Agyei Kwafo, the host the event bemoaned many nations apart from Africa are doing so well.



He added that no African country can be compared to US in terms of science, technology and innovations; thus, it is their hope through the Damascus Encounter 2017 that Ghana will not just experience excellence at certain times but throughout.



“We took our inspiration for Damascus Encounter 2017 from Prophet Daniel who distinguished himself throughout the Babylonian empire as a statesman, a politician and a worshipper of God,” he averred.



“We are burdened that many nations are doing so well and Africa does not have a place to show forth our excellence. We are hoping and praying that Africa and Ghana to be specific will not just experience excellence just at certain times in our lives but we will be excellence throughout,” he bemoaned.



He however charged that Ghana cannot just remain where it is when the largest of the country’s population are Christians; reiterating that “...let’s walk in excellence from dawn to dust, from cradle to the grave and from beginning to the end, exhibiting excellence in all facets of our lives”.



Rev. Emmanuel Agyei Kwafo cautioned Ghanaians to change their attitude as it is the major problem as a country.



“We need to change the mindset of always begging for arms; we have all we need but we have the mentality that we are poor and others will have to help us. We have the attitude that people always have to come to us to do what is really expected of us”, he cautioned.



“I have been telling myself, if we can’t have anything, Ghana can be described as the neatest country in the world. What does it take to be neat? Just handle garbage well and keep your environment clean; we don’t need anybody from space to tell us this and so it is more of attitudinal right from leadership to the last person”, he indicated.



Presiding Elder Mr. Vincent King-Arthur explained that Damascus Encounter 2017 is a Holy Ghost celebration for PIWC Odorkor Church of Pentecost and the aim is to provide a platform for the Holy Ghost to be celebrated.



“We believe that whatever you want to do as a Christian, the only way you can be excellent is when the Holy Spirit is within you”.



"This year, our main objective is to ensure that at end of the day, the Christiandom walk in excellence. It is all about excellence in your work, Christianity and everything we want to do. We believe that if we are excellent as Christians, the nation will be good, our workplaces will be well. We cannot do anything without excellence; with excellence we can prevail and move ahead in anything we want to do" he explained.