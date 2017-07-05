BOST Oil Saga: BNI Report A Farcical Cover Up By Government – Ofosu Kwakye

Related Stories Former Deputy Information Minister Felix Ofosu Kwakye has described the supposed investigation carried out by the Bureau of National Investigation (BNI) and the National Security as a 'farcical cover up attempted by' the Nana Addo-led administration.



In a facebook post, he said: A most farcical cover up has been attempted by this government in the BOST contaminated fuel corruption scandal.



After setting up a committee to look into the matter, the Minister of Energy has held a press conference to claim that a supposed BNI investigation has "cleared" the BOST MD of any wrongdoing.



Never mind that the NPA which is the industry regulator was unambiguous when it indicted the man for doing business with companies(Movenpinaa and Zup Oil) on the basis of express provisions in their governing law, because they were not licensed to carry out such activity.



Heck, the Minister cited the NPA's indictment as proof of no cover up.



The MD for BOST, Mr Afred Obeng Boateng was involved in a scandal for the sale of 5 million litres of contaminated fuel to companies which were not licensed to be involved in such dealings.



An eight-member committee was set up by the Energy Ministry to investigate into the matter and propose to the Ministry steps to take in order to avert such occurrences in the future.



But an investigation into the BOST oil saga by the National Security and the BNI has cleared the MD of any wrong doing.