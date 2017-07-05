Flagstaff House Haven Of 'Thievery, Corruption And Dirty Dodgy Deals' - Anyidoho

Related Stories A Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho has referred to the seat of government as a haven of stinky corruption.



Speaking to Kwame Tutu on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the fierce critic of President Akufo-Addo said, the Flagstaff House has turned into an avenue where corruption is endorsed and rewarded.



He was responding to what he described as ranting and threats by Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin-Central that he will spill out how the party won the elections in 2016, should they oust the MD of BOST.



Koku Anyidoho said, the Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transport Company (BOST), Alfred Obeng was cleared because Kennedy Agyapong threatened to expose the party’s thievery, corruption and rigging of the 2016 elections.



Describing the current administration as a bunch of thieves, he said there is honour among thieves.



‘’Is Kennedy Agyepong hoping that he will be given a medal of honour for making it very obvious that the Flagstaff House is the main brainbox behind the heavy and stinking corruption that has hit the Government since the 7th of January, 2017, when Akufo-Addo took over the reins of power?



He further quizzed: ‘’So, does Kennedy Agyapong expect us to hail him for raving and ranting about the heavy clouds of, corruption, graft, greed, theft, and outright stealing, that has engulfed the useless Akufo-Addo Administration?''



In the view of Koku Anyidoho, the president is clueless in managing the affairs of state and because of that, he enjoys travelling at any moment so he will be free from the burden of his incompetence.



Koku Anyidoho said, in less than 6 months, the country is already sinking under the heavy weight of excessive corruption as well as dirty and dodgy deals.



‘’The most interesting aspect of Kennedy Agyapong’s ranting is his admission that, President Nana Akufo-Addo is clueless on the happenings at the Flagstaff House. Is it very revealing that Kennedy Agyapong is clueless? They have thrown the president into a plane so they can continue to steal from the state. That is what they have turned him into.



We have worked at the presidency before and a president should be discerning on whether to travel or not. He has to decide to cancel the unnecessary travels and sit down and work, but Nana Addo when packaged and thrown into the plane, travels because of the per diem, first class hotel, best champagne and wine.



That is what is happening to him. Nana Addo is now a dancing and enjoying president while the country is burning. The presidency is now a kick-back centre just like in the era of former president Kufour.



He said, ‘’this rotten BOST deal, is nothing but a calculated attempt to fleece the nation and for a few individuals to become filthy rich overnight at the expense of the already suffering masses. Still reeling under the heavy pressure of the smelly $2.25 billion KENBOND issued to friends and cronies; the recent contaminated fuel deal, is another harbinger of what lies ahead of this dear nation of ours.’’