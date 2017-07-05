Defamation: Senyo Hosi Sues Kennedy Agyapong For GHc8m

Related Stories The Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors (CBOD), Senyo Hosi, has sued outspoken member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong for defamation.



Joined to the suit is Kencity Media limited, a company that manages Oman FM and Net2 TV, all owned by Kennedy Agyapong and the Deputy Executive Director of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Afia Akoto.



Senyo Hosi is demanding GHc 5 million from Kennedy Agyapong, GHc3 million from Kencity and GHc1 million from Afia Akoto.



The CBOD boss explained that, Kennedy Agyapong, who is also the Member of Parliament for Assin Central in the Central Region, made some defamatory comments against him on several media Houses including his own Oman FM, Net 2 and on Accra-based Asempa FM.



He added that, Afia Akoto also reiterated similar comments against him on some media platforms.



Lawyers of Mr. Hosi subsequently wrote to Kennedy Agyapong and Afia Akoto advising them to retract and apologize for the comments the lawyers say were “outright falsehood,” but it seems the advice was ignored.



Senyo Hosi has thus sued them praying the court to uphold that the comments were defamatory and have “gravely injured” his reputation hence the defendants must be made to retract, apologize and compensate him.



Mr. Agyapong alleged on Oman FM that Mr Hosi attempted to bribe the Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST) with $1million to enable him buy the contentious 5 million litres of contaminated fuel sold to an unregistered oil firm, Movenpiina and Zup Oil.



Senyo Hosi in his writ quoted Kennedy Agyapong of saying: “…The man was promised one million dollars, he didn’t take it…It is rather the one million dollars people who were going to do the contamination thing…I don’t know that Hosi whoever Senyo [is] but I have all this evidence against them…If that guy is on it [the committee], if they bring any report, nobody will accept it because for someone who has gone to offer one million dollars…How can Boakye Agyarko the minister involve him…that guys should be thrown out completely…He should question the quy and let him face me.”



Mr. Hosi further quoted Kennedy Agyapong speaking on Asempa FM to have said: “…Again the bombshell in it is that this guy, his name is in my thing, he is called Yoosi something something, I have a difficulty pronouncing his name.”



According to Mr. Agyapong, Senyo Hosi had tried to bribe Alfred Obeng Boateng so that the controversial sale of the off-spec oil would be overturned in his (Hosi’s) favour.



Lawyers for Mr. Hosi denied the claim, saying ” Our client, for the avoidance of doubt, wishes to place on record that your said allegations are completely false and that he has never been offered or offered to buy or engage in any transaction of a commercial nature with the BOST, its CEO, any of its officers or third-parties however described.”



Below is the reliefs sought by Senyo Hosi:



An order for an unconditional retraction and an unqualified apology for the said defamatory comments/broadcast/publication, doing so separately and in the Daily Graphic newspapers, and for same to be given equal prominence as the complained comments/broadcast/publication within 14 days from the day of judgment.

An order that the contents of relief (i) above be subject to the prior approval of plaintiff, and for defendants to personally and separately read out same on all media networks mentioned in paragraphs 7 and 15 above and doing so within 14 days from the day of judgment.

An order of perpetual injunction restraining defendants from any further comments of said complained defamation.

General damages for defamation.

Aggravated or exemplary damages for the malicious defamation.

Compensatory damages of GHc5, 000,000.00 for injury to character and integrity against 1 defendant.

Compensatory damages of GHc3, 000,000.00 for injury to character and integrity against 2 defendants.

Compensatory damages of GHc1, 000,000.00 for injury to character and integrity against 3 defendants.

Costs, including legal fees.

Further or other reliefs.