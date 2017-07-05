I Will Join Kennedy Agyapong To Fight His Saboteurs - Asiedu Nketia

Related Stories Mr Johnson Asiedu Nektia has vowed to join controversial lawmaker, Kennedy Agyapong to fight persons machinating the downfall of his business empire because of his affiliation with the ruling party.



He however warned that he will not be part to a struggle if contracts are awarded to individuals based on their political party inclination; observing that it is not in the interest of national discourse if such practices are encouraged.



“I will join him to fight whoever is trying to sabotage his business because he is a Ghanaian and we need to protect our own once his businesses are registered and following the necessary regulations in the country”, he revealed.



Commenting on claims, some key members in the current government are plotting the downfall of Kennedy Agyapong’s business empire, Mr Asiedu Nketia observed that it is absurd that people will be that myopic.



He however disagreed with Mr Agyapong that he must necessarily be given contracts because he financed the party during the 2016 campaigns indicating that is now the right approach to his concerns.



“Must we keep doling out contracts to whoever contributed to the party ‘s victory? If we chart this path it is likely to affect our democracy and I disagree with him. I am however prepared to defend him at all lengths should it be established he is operating genuine businesses but people are determined to bring him down”, he emphasized.