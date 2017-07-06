Kennedy Agyapong Faces 2 Suits; Charged GHC 5 Million Each

Related Stories Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has been slapped by two legal suits by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Bulk Oil Distribution Companies, Senyo Hosi and Former boss of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST); Kingsley Kwame Awuah-Darko over alleged libelous statements made against them.



Mr. Agyapong cited Mr. Hosi as having made attempts to bribe the current Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) Company; Mr Alfred Obeng Boateng amidst the “dirty fuel” saga.



According to him (Ken Agyapong), Mr. Hosi had tried to buy off the MD with $1 million with the intent of securing a consignment of off-spec fuel originally meant to be sold to the Movenpiina Company; a deal that was supposedly rejected by the MD.



Mr. Agyapong also allegedly accused Awuah Darko of supervising a $230 million at BOST during his tenure as CEO.



Mr. Hosi, following the allegations, made 11 claims in a writ of summons, including an amount of five million Ghana cedis (GHC 5,000,000) for the injury to his character by Mr. Agyapong. He is also petitioning for compensatory damages of three million Ghana Cedis (GHC 3,000,000) to be awarded against Kencity Media owned by the Assin Central Constituency lawmaker for injuring his reputation with an additional one million Ghana Cedis (GHC 1,000,000) against the MASLOC Boss.



Mr. Awuah-Darko on the other hand is seeking damages to the tune of GHC5 million and a restraining order against Kennedy Agyapong.



Lawyers of Mr. Hosi, following Mr. Agyapong’s allegations issued out a warning to the Assin Central MP to retract his words and apologise or risk being sued.



Mr. Hosi, reacting to the issue in a radio interview described the allegations as unfortunate.



“I find that very unfortunate, I have a lot of respect for Mr. Kennedy Agyapong as an MP and I will advise that before he shares some kind of information, he should think through a bit more and get the necessary truth and understanding. I don’t sell petrol, I don’t buy petrol and sell. What am I going to give somebody bribe for? If you are selling something for 6.5 and I’m going to give you a bribe of $1 million; GHC 4.5 million, how much am I going to pay for the product itself, what is the incentive there”, he quizzed.



“We are going to ask our lawyers to try and address that issue…I don’t think it’s too much of a problem….I have a hard earned reputation and I can’t entertain something like this but let me believe that it’s a genuine error on his part”, he stated.