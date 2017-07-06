God Won 2016 Polls For NPP - Kokofu Replies Kennedy Agyapong

Related Stories Contrary to claims the New Patriotic Party (NPP) won the 2016 polls through dubious means, former Member of Parliament (MP) for Bantama Constituency, Henry Kwabena Kokofu has attributed the victory to the Lord.



“We did not win the elections with our might……our victory came from the Almighty God who makes everything possible when we said the battle was the Lord’s”, Hon. Kokofu believes.



The Assin Central MP, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has threatened to reveal the secret behind the electoral victory of the NPP in the 2016 elections adding that it was not won on fair grounds.



But Kokofu said: “I have not heard it myself but it will be unfortunate to hear from Hon. Kennedy Agyapong alleging we did not win the polls fairly as being reported in the media “.



“I do not think you sitting there as a journalist or a taxi driver or market woman listening to me this morning will believe claims by Kennedy Agyapong that NPP and Nana Akufo-Addo did not win the 2016 polls”.



According to Henry Kwabena Kokofu , Ghanaians voted against the Mahama-led administration and brought NPP into government because of corruption and economic hardship the people were facing at the time.



“President Nana Akufo-Addo knows things are not all that well but we are urging Ghanaians to exercise some restraint as government is putting better economic policies in place to improve living conditions “.



The former lawmaker therefore called for calm among the rank and file of the party hinting the party will take necessary action against members who will go overboard.