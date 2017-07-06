Ghana’s Youngest MP Graduates From University With 2nd Class

Related Stories Twenty-Four (24) year old Member of Parliament (MP) for the Kwabre East Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Ms Francisca Oteng Mensah has finally graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).



Ms Francisca Oteng Mensah prior to entering parliament was still a final year student at the University pursuing LLB at the College of Humanities and Social Sciences.



She won the constituency primary in 2015 after beating the incumbent Member of Parliament, Kofi Frimpong with 321 votes in an area known to be the ‘world bank’ of the then opposition party.



When questions were raised about how she would combine academic work with politics, she promised to give off her best and subsequently graduated last Saturday among, 48 per cent of females who graduated out of 2,200 students from the college.



Recently she was in the news for donating her first three months salary together with taxi cabs to her constituents in fulfillment of a campaign pledge she made prior to her election as the parliamentary candidate on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The youngest MP’s constituency is rated as one that gave the ruling New Patriotic Party the most votes constituency wise.



Born at Aboaso Hospital on February 14, 1993 in Mamponten in the Ashanti Region to Dr. Kwaku Oteng, Managing Director (MD) of the Angel Group of Companies, and Mrs. Joyce Oteng, a business woman, the young Francisca knew what she wanted to do while growing up.





