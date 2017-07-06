Mahama MCE Salutes Nana

Related Stories OFORI Agyeman Boadu, the ex-MCE for Obuasi during the immediate-past National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration, has heaped tons of praises on President Akufo-Addo.



According to him, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government’s decision to employ people with disabilities to work at the various tollbooths on the major highways in the country, was spectacular.



In this regard, Mr Agyeman Boadu, who is nicknamed ‘Zuba’ in political circles, stated that President Akufo-Addo and his government should be commended for a positive job done.



“I don’t like this NPP government, headed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, but I must confess that their decision to offer employment to people with disabilities is fantastic.



“I think, politics should be put aside with regards to this important issue and President Akufo-Addo and his government should be praised for this gracious decision”, Zuba said on Nhyira FM.



According to him, for the president and his team to even have the idea of offering employment opportunities to people with disabilities alone “ought to be highly commended and praised by all and sundry”.



Zuba, who believes disability doesn’t mean inability, indicated that government’s decision to offer employment to people with disabilities would enable them contribute towards national growth.



The former Obuasi MCE therefore stressed the need for every citizen, irrespective of the one’s physical and social conditions, to be given the opportunity to play key roles in transforming the country.



Zuba is noted for always criticizing the NPP administration; therefore, his decision to heap praises on President Akufo-Addo and his government, stunned radio listeners.



The ex-Obuasi MCE insisted that Ghana had reached a stage where praises should be given to the sitting government when it takes a good action, without political undertones.