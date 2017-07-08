Ken Agyapong’s ‘Exposé’ Threats Empty; He Is Just Bitter – Owusu Bempah

Related Stories Founder and Leader of the Glorious Word Ministry, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah has called empty, the threat by Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong to expose to the public, the dubious means through which the party won the 2016 polls.



According to him, Mr. Agyapong is merely acting out of “bitterness and pain” but in reality has no factual evidence to back his claims.



“Kennedy Agyapong threatened to announce how the NPP won the 2016 election because he is in pain but I don’t believe the fact that he has secrets to share to the public because I know he wouldn’t do anything to hurt his party,” he said.



Speaking on Accra based Okay FM, Owusu Bempah argued that the party’s triumph in the 2016 polls was divinely orchestrated by God. He believes the comments from the Assin Central MP were made because he is hurt.



“Kennedy is one man I respect a lot because of his selflessness for his party. He played a major part in the 2016 election and the victory of the party so he wouldn’t come out and disclose issues unless he is pushed” he maintained.



Kennedy Agyapong made a shocking revelation pointing to the fact that his government; the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) may have secured the seat in 2016 through dubious means.



The man known for his outbursts let slip his knowledge about the somewhat “unfair” means through which the party (NPP) garnered its 53.85 percent votes from the Ghanaian populace in a threatening statement. Mr Agyapong called the bluff of his colleagues who may want to launch attacks on him and or “disgrace him” to do so at the risk of their “secret” being exposed.



“I mean those NPP people who have vowed to collapse my businesses saying they will bring me down…..if they joke, the things I will say in Ghana….the way we won the elections….We did not win the elections on fair grounds. I am warning them for the last time, if they say they will bring me down, I will be the first to bring the NPP down before I am disgraced”, he threatened.