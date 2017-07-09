BOSTGATE: Boakye Agyarko’s Integrity Waning – Mornah

Related Stories National Chairman of the Peoples National Convention (PNC) Bernard Mornah has said the Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko is losing his integrity over his handling of the controversial sale of 5 million litres of contaminated fuel to two unlicensed Movepiina and Zup Oil.



According to him, Boakye Agyarko whom he had so much confidence in, to do what is right at all times shocked his admirers including him [Mornah] with the u-turn he made, following the threat by maverick politician Ken Agyapong that the BOST MD, Alfred Obeng must not be touched or he’ll tell the world how NPP won the elections.



BOST had been come under heavy public flak for selling 5 million litres of contaminated fuel to two unlicensed companies, Movepiina and Zup Oil, which were allegedly set up few days before the sale making Ghana lose about GHc 7 million in revenue.



The Energy Ministry subsequently set an eight-member investigative committee to look into the mater.



But the Minister, Boakye Agyarko, on Tuesday July 4, 2017 announced at a news conference that BOST and its Managing Director, Alfred Obeng Boateng had been cleared of any wrongdoing citing a BNI and National Security report.



“The investigations so far carried out by the state security agencies and the NPA show that on the basis of previous practice, there was no wrongdoing at BOST on the sale of the 5 million liters of contaminated products,” he added.



But Mr Mornah in an interview on Starr FM, expressed surprise and questioned Boakye Agyarko’s action saying “a minister that was setting up a committee involving the NPA, BNI and what have you to investigate the matter now becomes the Spokesperson for the BNI and NPA telling the whole world that the BNI had conducted investigations exonorating the BOST MD of all wrongdoing.



“When you listen to the Minister for Energy he’s gone to say that we’ve done this thing before, if the NDC did it in the past and we are doing them today, why must we be crucified for doing it today. So the wrongs of the NDC must be expanded under the NPP and justified becuase the NDC did wrong?



“I’m just worried for my brother and friend Boakye Agyarko, his capitulation and the way he’s handled this matter cannot give me the confidence that I used to hold him for.”