I'll Will 'Never Ever Apologise' – Adwoa Safo

This follows the wide circulation of a purported apology letter from her on social media following immense trolling by members of the opposition National Democratic Congress.



Below is the full UNEDITED purported apology letter:



APOLOGIES OVER COMMUNITY S.H.S. COMMENT



For Immediate Release



For a while I have wanted to pour out everything in my heart, but it is been bottled up. Out of fear, humiliation, and hurt. What I have encountered in the past few days is one of the hardest moments of my political and professional life, but I need to address this face-forward.



There are truth and some lies swarming the internet and I need to take a moment to clear the air. But before I do that, I need to apologize to Former President John Mahama, World Bank and the Ghanaian public. Knowing I have let people down is one of the hardest things to accept. Beyond all else, I have let myself down and the shame I feel is overwhelming.



My comment was only in regards to the Community Senior High School in my constituency, that was build by the previous government during my tenure as Member of Parliament.



Please consider this statement to constitute an unconditional retraction of my previous statements. I would appreciate the courtesy of this apology be accepted.



Signed



Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo



Minister/MP



9th July, 2017



However, Dr Boakye told Class News in an interview on Sunday, 9 July that the said letter is a “ridiculous, complete palpable lie,” adding: “It is an agenda of the NDC and then they tickle themselves and start laughing.”



He said the MP still stands by her words. “I suspect any of the NDC gurus. We stand by it and continue to stand by it. We will never ever apologise,” Dr Boakye added.