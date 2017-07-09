Akufo-Addo's Daughter Denies Involvement In BOST Oil Saga

Related Stories President Nana Akufo-Addo’s daughter, Edwina, has denied involvement of any kind in the contaminated fuel saga involving the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) and private firms Movenpinaa and Zup Oil.



She was accused by a communication team member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi that she was deeply involved in the matter.



“I’m hearing rumours that one of Akufo Addo’s daughters, Edwina is deeply involved in the matter so is it the reasons why he is silent? This BOST issue can’t be swept under the matter looking at its gargantuan nature. This is not a matter the president should be silent about. Isn’t it surprising and striking to all that the President of this country is silent on this gargantuan fraudulent corruption issue at BOST? The president should break his silence on this matter because it is huge and can’t be overlooked. We should ask the Presidency why,” Mr Gyamfi said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Programme on Friday.



However, the President’s daughter said in a statement that: “I have no such involvement in this matter".



Below is the full statement



9th July, 2017



RE: AKUFO-ADDO’S DAUGHTER FINGERED IN BOST OIL SAGA



My attention has been drawn to a publication on Adomonline and Ghanaweb, “Akufo-Addo's daughter fingered in BOST oil saga.” In the said publication, a member of the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi, is said to have described me, Edwina Akufo-Addo, on Asempa FM, as rumoured to be “deeply involved” in the contaminated fuel issue involving the Bulk Oil Storage & Distribution (BOST) entity.



He is quoted as having said on radio last Friday, “I am hearing rumours that one of Akufo-Addo’s daughters, Edwina, is deeply involved in the matter so is it the reason why he is silent? This BOST issue can’t be swept under the [carpet], looking at its gargantuan nature.”



"I wish to state categorically that this allegation is false. I have no such involvement in this matter. I have no relationship with any of the two companies, Movenpinaa Energy and Zupoil, that have been mentioned and have admitted to having been involved in the transaction of the said off-spec product".



I have done NO BUSINESS with BOST or its MD, Alfred Obeng Boateng, and can, therefore, not be in a position to be described as "deeply involved" in this transaction or any other transaction whatsoever with BOST.



If I may stress, I have NEVER had any interaction with any of the two companies involved or any personalities connected with these two companies.



I have no business in the petroleum sector, either upstream or downstream, and have no commercial interest with BOST, Movenpiina Energy or Zupoil.



I am fully aware that this fabrication is not about me. It is said that “when the debate is lost, slander becomes the tool of the loser”. This is, yet, another example of the NDC trying to tarnish the image of my father, the President of the Republic".



"They have, since 2008, tried without success, and one would have hoped that they would have learnt their lessons by sticking to the facts and telling the truth, rather than propagating falsehoods".



I demand an unconditional and immediate retraction of story, and I hope this brings full clarity on this matter as far as the “rumours” involving my name is concerned.



Edwina Akufo-Addo