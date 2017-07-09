NPP Holds Its Maiden Delegates Conference In Lawra

Related Stories Over 550 delegates of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) in the Lawra Constituency of the Upper West Region on Saturday, June 08, 2017 took part in the Party’s maiden delegates conference held at Lawra Senior High School (SHS).



The conference, which was held under the theme, ‘Consolidating Our Victory: The Story So Far..’ also saw in attendance about 500 loyalists of the Party from the Lawra Constituency in particular and other parts of the Upper West Region.



Opening the Conference, DCE for the Lawra District, thanked the Party for supporting his nomination and pledged to work assiduously to ensure the party’s dreams for the district are achieved.



Addressing conference, Member of Parliament (MP) for the Constituency, Anthony Abayifaa Karbo detailed the progress of some government policies in respect of the district while assuring party loyalists of plans to address their concerns.



Regional Chairman of the party, Alhaji Abdul-Rahman Abubakari known as Alhaji Short, who led a delegation of Regional Executives to the Conference told delegates that the party was focused on increasing the number of seats it obtained in the Region in the 2016 elections and called on party faithful to give off their best to the party.