Judge Nana Addo After His Tenure In Office- NDC MP

Related Stories A former Deputy Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament (MP) for Cape Coast South, Mr. Kwaku Ricketts-Hagan has called on the general public especially critics of the current administration to judge President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after his tenure in office since he is only six months in government.



Speaking to mynewsgh.com in an exclusive interview shortly after the climax of the 2017 Edina Bakatue festival, Mr. Ricketts Hagan stated that the minority in Parliament should rather point out things which are not right in the current administration on behalf of Ghanaians.



He again called on Ghanaians to give Nana Addo time to work and desist from putting pressure on the 6-month old government which is yet to take off properly.



According to the lawmaker, his colleagues’ minority want to provide credible opposition and credible alternative to make sure that the government works to the expectations of Ghanaians.



“Living in opposition doesn’t necessary mean we should criticize the ruling government who assumed office just few months” Mr. Ricketts-Hagan reminded.



Mr. Ricketts-Hagan who is also as the former Central Regional minister observed that the government appointed his regional ministers and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) not long ago so there is the need for critics to give them time to work and rather criticize them after their services to the people.



Touching on brouhaha over the allocation of the redeveloped of Kotokruaba market, the MP warned that the newly constructed market is not for any political party but it was built for the people of Cape Coast to boost economic activities within the Metropolis.



He said it is responsibility of the Mayor of Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly (CCMA) to make sure that people who are entitled and used the right means in applying, get the stalls and stores of the newly constructed market as soon as possible in order bring about peace in the area.



Mr. Ricketts-Hagan said he will use his position as the MP for the area to meet market women association including the market queen to find lasting solution to the allocation of the market.



He said he will fight for the rightful owners of the newly constructed market and not for political party activists.



