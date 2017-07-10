BOST: $130m Scandal Looms – Sam George

Sam George Related Stories The fuel contamination saga is only a foretaste of the grand corruption at the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Ltd (BOST), as more rot will be revealed to the public in the coming days, Ningo Prampram MP Sam George has said.



“There are loads of scandals at BOST, we don’t want to muddy the waters but I can tell you that there is a US$130 million scandal also at BOST,” he said.



The MP said some products were imported into the country “without approval from the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) and when NPA stopped the product from being discharged, a call came from the Flagstaff House because the BOST MD called somebody at the Flagstaff House and the product was given the all-clear, against NPA’s approval”.



He was worried that a lot of corrupt practices at BOST had been left unchecked and described the Nana Akufo-Addo government as a corrupt administration throwing dust in the eyes of Ghanaians.



Mr George, who was interacting with Moro Awudu on Class FM’s Executive Breakfast Show, said on Monday July 10: “You have not even heard 50 per cent of the information we have, the detailed information with evidence available to us.”



He said Minority MPS have watertight evidence on the corrupt practices at BOST and are, thus, able to expose government and “every time they have to scramble”.



His latest comment comes in the wake of over five million litres of off-spec oil sold to unlicensed companies leading to the loss of revenue to government.