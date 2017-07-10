NPP, Others Contributed To NDC’s Defeat-Asiedu Nketia

Related Stories Chief Scribe of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia has revealed that the cause of the party’s disgraceful defeat at the 2016 polls is not to be blamed only on party functionaries and members.



He observed that the actions and inaction of some elements within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the other opposition parties at the time played a role in the NDC’s defeat.



“The Dr Kwesi Botchwey report was not only to look into the conduct of members which led to the party’s defeat. The other parties played a role in the defeat and we have taken note of that but we will not tell them exactly how they did it. If a thief steals something from you and you make it public, the next time he/she will change a strategy”, he revealed on UTV.



“The report did not say the cause of the defeat came from only NDC party. We are now focused on implementing the recommendations which matter to the party but the rest will not be made public. You do not prepare for a war and give your arsenals to the opponents because he/she will change a strategy if that is done”, he emphasized.



Mr Asiedu Nektia noted that it is clear the then opposition parties played a role in the defeat which has been manifested in the recent utterances of maverick politician, Kennedy Agyepong threatening to blow the cover of how the NPP won the 2016 polls.



“This goes to confirm that indeed something happened so if we bring out the report some of these things will be shelved”, he explained.