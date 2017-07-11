'I Haven’t Abandoned My Presidential Ambitions' - Addai-Nimoh

Addai-Nimoh Related Stories Failed flagbearer aspirant of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Francis Addai-Nimo has hinted he will be staging another attempt for the party’s flagbearer contest in the near future.



According to Adda-Nimo, he has not changed his presidential ambitions since contest for which reason he will not rule out the possibility of contesting again.



The former Member of Parliament for Mampong was speaking to host of Abusua Nkommo, Kwame Adinkrah on a wide range of issues.



Speaking on his presidential ambitions, Addai-Nimo said he had a vision to contest the party’s flagbearer race ahead of the 2016 polls and that vision has not changed.



Even though President Akufo-Addo is still in the process of forming government, his Vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and immediate past Member of Parliament for Mampong, Francis Addai Nimo are alleged to be embroiled in a fierce tussle over who succeeds the President after his first term in office.



It is reported the two NPP stalwarts are cashing-in on classified information indicating President Akufo-Addo will not seek reelection after his first term in office in 2020 to push their presidential ambitions.



Sources in government and the NPP are said to have revealed days after Nana Akufo-Addo’s victory, there were high-level confidential meetings during which Nana made it clear that he will do only one term and bequeath the mantle to Dr Bawumia.



But speaking on Abusua FM, the former Mampong MP said “Kwame, I am still waiting on God to direct me on my presidential ambition. He directed me to contest in the last race and that vision I had has not changed.”



“So far, I haven’t had a change of mind and so I can’t rule out contesting the party’s flagbearer race or not…time will tell for now,” he said.