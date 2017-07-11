PNC To Sanction Dr. Mahama For Accepting Akufo-Addo’s Appointment

Related Stories The Peoples National Convention (PNC) is to sanction the party’s 2016 flagbearer, Dr. Edward Nasigri Mahama for accepting an appointment from President Akufo-Addo without the approval of the party.



Chairman of the party, Bernard Mornah in an interview with 3Fm said the appointment of their former flagbearer comes to them as a surprise adding that the entire party leadership had no knowledge about it.



Mr. Morna further indicated that Dr. Mahama, who has been appointed as an Ambassador-At-Large did not hint any member of the party when he was consulted by the ruling government for a possible appointment.



He said the leadership of the party would be meeting later to determine the punishment for Dr. Mahama. His position as an Ambassador-At-Large means he would be an ambassador without a specific country but would be visiting countries to do government business at the behest of the president.



Whereas many political observers have applauded the move by government as an all-inclusive act of governance, the PNC thinks otherwise.