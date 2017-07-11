I’m An Ambassador For Ghana Not For PNC or NPP – Edward Mahama Justifies New Role

Related Stories Newly appointed ambassador Dr Edward Nasigre Mahama has justified his new role, saying it is a call of duty to serve the nation.



Dr Mahama was among 22 ambassadors sworn in on Monday by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He is one of the two ambassadors-at-large sworn in. The other is Rasheed Seidu Inusah.



An ambassador-at-large could represent Ghana in any country in the world. After his swearing-in at the Flagstaff House, Dr Mahama expressed gratitude to the president for considering him worthy to serve in that capacity.



“[The president] has shown that he wants to work with everybody,” the experienced physician told TV3’s Presidential Correspondent Nana Kweku Aduah on Monday.



“We need to put our country first and whenever duty calls, we should answer.” The five-time presidential candidate for the People’s National Convention (PNC) has come under heavy criticism especially from his party for accepting the role.



Be he says he is not doing so for any political party. "I am an ambassador of Ghana [and] not for the PNC or NPP."




