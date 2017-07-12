It Will Be “Unfair” To Dismiss Edward Mahama From PNC - Atik

Related Stories The ‘Ambassador at-large’ position accepted by PNC’s flagbearer, Dr Edward Nasigri Mahama has generated some cacophonies within his party as some are calling for his head.



But the General Secretary of the People's National Convention [PNC] Atik Mohammed says it would be unwarranted for the party to take such a move even though he agrees with majority of their leadership that their flagbearer has betrayed the party.



He explained that “Maybe he [Dr Edward Nasigri Mahama] thinks he can save Ghana in the position he has been given. If he wants to run errands for the president, I agree with him maybe that is his call.”



“My worry is that, he is coming from a background and therefore cannot disregard his leadership to pursue his ambition. He erred by not informing the party, but at least he can write to the party to explain things further to us. We have no issues with the position he has accepted,” he added.



The PNC will hold a crunch meeting on Dr Edward Nasigri Mahama’s new appointment and will come out with their final decision about his fate in the party.



But the long-running presidential candidate who was on Monday July 10, 2017 appointed as an Ambassador at Large of the republic of Ghana when the President named his second batch of 22 Ambassadors noted that it was irrelevant to have informed his party leadership.



Speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’, Atik Mohammed said “I don’t know what the party will decide, but I think we should not dismiss him from the party, it will be unfair, but at least we should relieve him from his post as the flagbearer of the party.”



“We need more people in the party so he can still be a member of the party. I feel the PNC should not criminalize individuals in the party even though I don’t support his decision. Maybe he wants to serve Ghana genuinely. We should wish him well but relieve him as the leader of the party,” he told host Kwesi Aboagye.